GNU establishes task team to deal with BELA Act concerns

The Government of National Unity (GNU) clearing house mechanism has formed a task team to address concerns raised by various parties regarding the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act.

This comes after leaders met on Wednesday to discuss the issue of the Act. The Act has two clauses that have been the centre of concern by some members of the signatories of the statement of intent of the GNU.

According to Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s Office, the meeting was attended by most parties that participate in this structure.

President set a 3 months deadline for resolution

“The meeting noted the need to resolve the matter within the three months that President Cyril Ramaphosa has allocated.

“After an extensive engagement, the clearing house mechanism agreed on the establishment of a small team to work on the concerns as raised by some parties.”

The team comprises Deputy Minister of Justice Andries Nel. Dr Cornelius Mulder from the Freedom Front Plus and Brett Herron from the GOOD Party. Helen Zille from the Democratic Alliance, and Mdumiseni Ntuli from the African National Congress.

In September, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Bill into law. However, the implementation of clauses 4 and 5 was delayed by three months. The clauses deal with school admissions and language. and this was to make room for more discussion and deliberations after it received some opposition.

The team has since been given two weeks to work and report to the clearing house mechanism. This according to Mashatile’s office.

Commitment to put party-political interests aside

“The meeting also agreed on the need to put party-political interests aside. To find a solution to benefit all South African people.”

The GNU clearing house mechanism was established by President Ramaphosa in September. This was to address policy disagreements within the 10-member GNU. It is led by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, to tackle policy agreements and other disputes.

SAnews.gov.za

