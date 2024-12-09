GNU will collapse if axe falls on Gwarube – Steenhuisen

John Steenhuisen, the leader of the DA, has stood up for Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube against claims that a group within the ANC is trying to pressure President Cyril Ramaphosa into firing her due to disagreements over the Bela Act.

Steenhuisen cautioned that the government of national unity (GNU) would fall apart if such a move were to occur.

The Bela Bill, which Ramaphosa signed into law in September but withheld clauses 4 and 5 to allow for additional consultation, has been the subject of controversy.

However, the nature of these discussions and the separate process, allegedly mandated by law, have caused confusion.

Steenhuisen stated that the GNU’s clearinghouse mechanism is currently conducting ongoing consultations and continues to gather input from concerned parties.

Additionally, Gwarube recently met with Solidarity at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) following the union’s filing of a complaint about the Bela Act.

It is confusing for Presidency to distance itself

Steenhuisen emphasised that in order to prevent possible strike action, this engagement was mandated by law and was separate from the larger consultation process.

He claimed that Gwarube, the Presidency, and Solidarity signed a settlement as a result of the talks.

“The fact that the Presidency has now distanced itself from this legislated process, which they were party to, is as disgraceful as it is confusing,” Steenhuisen said.

As the leader of the DA, I want to emphasise this point emphatically. We support the process followed by the minister, as she was fulfilling her legally obligated responsibilities, and respect the outcome of the negotiations at Nedlac.”

According to Steenhuised, the DA’s purpose in government is to improve the country’s economy and create jobs for South Africans.

He stated that the party adhered to the constitution and the rule of law and made it clear that it would not tolerate anything that contradicted its values.

