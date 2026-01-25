‘God help me forgive driver who caused this,’ Vaal mom speaks at son’s funeral

The mother of a Grade 1 pupil, whose life was cut short after the scholar transport he and other pupils were travelling in was involved in a crash, says she would need divine intervention to forgive the driver who allegedly caused the accident.

The mother spoke through her friend Mamotse Madlela, who went to the podium clutching two teddy bears that belonged to Ofentse Jayden Vinger (6).

Speaking while gazing at Ofentse’s small coffin that was draped in a Spiderman blanket, Madlela said they will not question how their bundle of joy passed on; however, they pray for healing.

“Once everyone has left, how are we going to live without Ofentse? We are going to miss you, your laughter and your stubbornness that you took from me. I just hope God helps me forgive the person who caused me this pain,” Madlela read.

Ofentse, a learner from Oliver Lodge Primary School, was one of the 14 learners who died in a minibus taxi accident in the Vaal on Monday.

Ofentse and two other deceased learners were laid to rest on Sunday during a joint funeral service held in Sebokeng.

The funeral of Bokamoso Mokhobo, Thato Moetjie and Ofentse took place at the Saul Tsotetsi Multipurpose Centre. Families of some of the deceased opted to bury their children privately at home instead of participating in the mass funeral.

The tent was filled to capacity with families, friends, neighbours and members of the public who paid their final respects to the children, whose caskets were positioned at the front, with their photographs laid on the ground below.

Confident and outspoken

Through their wails of grief, mourners shared cherished memories of the children.

Mokhobo, a Grade 12 learner at Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark, was remembered as a confident pupil who was not afraid to speak her mind.

Speaking at the funeral, Mokhobo’s best friend, Katleho Oliphant, described her as a sister and trusted friend who brought joy to her life.

“I never thought her life would be cut so soon. I imagined our friendship lasting even when we are older, but life had other plans,” Oliphant said.

Gone but never forgotten

“I am grateful for the laughter, the shared secrets and the times she lifted me up when I was down. Although she is gone, the memories we shared will remain in our hearts forever.

“She loved to dance, I will miss that about her.”

The three learners were among 14 pupils who met their untimely deaths when the scholar transport minibus they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Golden Highway near Vanderbijlpark on Monday.

MEC for Roads and Transport in Gauteng Kedibone Diale-Tlabela called on the drivers to ensure the safety of the children when they ferry them to school.

“These are people, not loads, so their safety is important. This should serve as a lesson. I would also like to call on the public to help us fight these taxis that overload our children at the expense of their lives.”

