Godongwana must give SA a tax holiday – economist 

By Sunday World
Enoch Godongwana
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 30: Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana arrives at Parliament for the 2024 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement on October 30, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The statement outlined government's policy goals and macroeconomic forecasts for the next three years. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Economists are pleading with finance minister Enoch Godongwana not to raise the value-added tax (VAT) when he finally delivers the 2025 Budget Speech on Wednesday. 

Their concerns come after the Budget Speech, which Godongwana was scheduled to deliver in the National Assembly in Cape Town on February 19, bombed out due to disagreements over the hiking of VAT from 15% from 17%. 


The DA, which is the second biggest coalition partner after the ANC in the government of national unity, opposed the tax hike, meant to raise an additional R60-billion in revenue, arguing that it “would have broken the back of the economy”. 

