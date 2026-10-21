Godongwana sets aside R3.8bn to hire 3,552 social workers in GBV fight

The funding is earmarked to employ 3,552 social workers who will provide prevention, early intervention and support services to vulnerable women and children, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced in the 2026 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

According to Godongwana, the allocation forms part of a broader package of interventions aimed at tackling violence against women and children while strengthening social support systems.

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The funding was made possible through savings and reprioritisations identified across government departments as part of broader spending reforms.

According to Godongwana, the additional social workers will play a critical role in prevention programmes, psychosocial support, early intervention services and victim empowerment initiatives.

Social workers at forefront of government intervention

Godongwana said the recruitment of social workers forms a central part of the government’s strategy to combat gender-based violence and strengthen support services available to survivors and vulnerable communities.

The social workers will help provide counselling, family interventions and referrals to support programmes, while assisting vulnerable individuals to access government services.

The minister indicated that the government is seeking to move beyond policy commitments and strengthen practical interventions that can prevent violence and support victims.

The allocation also reflects the government’s commitment to protecting women and children through targeted spending interventions.

Additional funding for women’s programmes

The MTBPS has also provided an additional R157.4 million to the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities to strengthen national coordination and oversight of programmes aimed at combating gender-based violence.

Godongwana said the funding would improve monitoring, coordination and accountability across departments implementing programmes under the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

The department is expected to play a stronger role in ensuring that government interventions are aligned and effectively implemented.

The MTBPS notes that stronger coordination is essential to ensure that resources dedicated to fighting violence against women achieve measurable results.

Justice system receives additional support

Government is also strengthening the criminal justice response to gender-based violence through additional funding aimed at improving investigations and prosecutions, Godongwana said.

The MTBPS has allocated R186 million to enhance forensic services, improve investigative capacity and reduce case backlogs.

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Part of the funding will support the expansion of specialised sexual offences courts across the country.

The number of sexual offences courts is expected to increase from 55 in 2026/27 to more than 100 by 2028/29, improving access to justice for survivors of sexual violence.

The spending package combines prevention measures, social support services and justice system interventions in what government describes as a coordinated approach to combating GBV.

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