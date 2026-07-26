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‘GODONGWANA WANTED US GONE’

By Queenin Masuabi
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‘GODONGWANA WANTED US GONE’
BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 27: Minister Enoch Godongwana at a meeting between the national and provincial executive council at the University of the Free State on March 27, 2026 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The visit is aligned with President Ramaphosa’s commitment to encourage closer collaboration with Provinces and Local spheres of government to tackle service delivery challenges. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has been accused of using his proxies to trigger a crisis inside the board of state-owned asset manager, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), in a bid to collapse it and install his own allies.

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  • Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is accused of using proxies to destabilize the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board, aiming to replace it with his allies, following a series of board resignations.
  • The crisis reflects a political power struggle between Godongwana and his deputy David Masondo, who recently resigned as PIC chair amid tensions over board appointments.
  • Godongwana denies orchestrating the collapse or installing proxies, and states he has invited labour organizations to nominate new board members, rejecting claims that labour will be sidelined.
  • The PIC currently lacks a CEO after Patrick Dlamini’s suspension amid allegations of governance breaches and conflicts with the board; Dlamini is said to be Masondo’s preferred candidate.
  • Labour unions threaten significant opposition if sidelined, including pushing for legislative changes to allow the Government Employees Pension Fund to invest outside the PIC.

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