Golf GTI 8.5 brings the vrrr-phaa 50 years after its debut

This year marks two significant milestones for Volkswagen in South Africa: 75 years of the German brand on local soil and 50 years of the iconic GTI badge.

Therefore, it was only fitting that I spent five days behind the wheel of the latest Golf GTI 8.5 during a year when Volkswagen is celebrating its rich heritage.

For many South Africans, owning a GTI has always been about more than simply buying a car. It is an aspiration. It is the poster car that adorned bedroom walls, the hot hatch that dominated conversations in school parking lots and the performance icon that became embedded in the country’s motoring culture.

Few vehicles have enjoyed Golf GTI’s loyal following. More than 2.3 million have been sold globally since the original GTI debuted in 1976. Six generations later, it remains the benchmark by which many hot hatches are judged.

The updated Golf GTI 8.5 arrived in South Africa late last year, bringing more power, sharper technology and subtle styling enhancements.

Under the bonnet sits a revised 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 195kW and 370Nm, up from the previous model’s 180kW. Power is delivered to the front wheels through Volkswagen’s familiar seven-speed DSG transmission.

Performance figures remain impressive. Volkswagen claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.9 seconds, while top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h.

My test vehicle arrived finished in striking Anemone Blue Metallic, a colour that attracted almost as much attention as the GTI badge itself. While the styling updates are more evolutionary than revolutionary, they succeed in modernising a handsome package.

The new LED Plus headlights are particularly impressive. Their illumination extends remarkably far to the sides of the road, making night driving noticeably comfortable and confidence-inspiring.

Up front, the illuminated Volkswagen logo and signature red grille strip create a distinctive light signature that ensures there is no mistaking this for an ordinary Golf.

Viewed from the side, the new 19-inch Queenstown alloy wheels fill the arches perfectly and enhance the car’s sporty stance without compromising ride comfort.

Inside, the GTI continues to strike an effective balance between sportiness and everyday usability. Premium sports seats finished in Vienna leather, red contrast stitching and GTI-specific detailing create an upmarket atmosphere. The new 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system is a significant improvement, offering crisp graphics, intuitive operations and a cleaner dashboard layout.

But a GTI ultimately lives or dies by how it drives. The good news is that the Golf GTI remains immensely enjoyable.

On open roads and flowing corners, it displays the composure and confidence that have defined generations of GTIs. The steering is direct, body control is excellent, and the chassis feels beautifully balanced. It hugs corners with a confidence that encourages spirited driving while remaining comfortable enough for daily commuting.

However, the experience was not without a few disappointments. During aggressive acceleration at a standstill, the front wheels occasionally struggled to put the power down cleanly, producing a drumming sensation that felt surprisingly unrefined for a car of this calibre.

I was also left wanting a little more drama from the exhaust system. The familiar GTI soundtrack, aka vrrr-phaa, is present but enthusiasts might find it slightly restrained. A deeper, more aggressive growl would have better matched the car’s performance credentials.

Yet the criticisms do little to diminish the Golf GTI’s overall appeal. It continues to be one of the most comprehensive performance cars available today, offering enough speed to entertain, practicality for everyday use and the ability to bring joy to both the driver and bystanders.

Key rivals include the Honda Civic Type R, Toyota GR Corolla, Mercedes-AMG A35, BMW 128ti and Audi S3. Pricing starts at R908 000.

Verdict: The Golf GTI 8.5 might not be perfect but it remains one of the finest all-round hot hatchbacks money can buy — and is proof that some icons never lose their magic.