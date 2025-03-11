Gomolemo Mokae is not buried but planted, says Azapo leader

The community of GaRankuwa in Pretoria gathered in large numbers on Tuesday to bid farewell to medical doctor and black consciousness activist Dr Gomolemo Mokae.

Mokae, who dedicated his life to serving the people of GaRankuwa and advocating for black recognition and rights, was found dead at his home last week.

His decomposed body was discovered on Wednesday, though he was last seen on February 28. He was also a member of the Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo).

His funeral was marked by deep grief from family, friends, colleagues, and politicians, all mourning the loss of a man who devoted his life to his patients and the struggle for liberation.

Friends and colleagues remembered Mokae as a man of principle, a compassionate healer, and a committed activist.

Nelvis Qekema, the president of Azapo, told the mourners that Mokae should be “planted so that he can keep growing” rather than considered buried.

Advocate for black unity

“There is a spiritual connection between him and Steve Biko. Let me phrase it in this manner: in death, comrade Gomolemo was discovered lying over a pool of his own blood, and in death, Steve Biko was found lying in a pool of his own urine water,” said Qekema.

“That connection is through Jesus Christ. You get that wound of blood on the cross on Jesus Christ, and you also get the water on the side.”

He described Mokae as a unique individual who never compromised his beliefs.

He noted that Mokae “defiantly kept the forest of his hair” despite black people being at war with their hair.

He said black people are changing their character to fit in and adopting manners, such as “table manners”, that do not resonate with the African culture.

Qekema referred to Samson from the Bible, suggesting that Mokae might have recognised the weakness that comes with losing such hair.

He added that Mokae always advocated for black unity and success and that these should be implanted in the hearts of black people.

