Gordhan hits back at critics over Eskom’s consistent break-downs

Johannesburg – Lashing out at critics pinned on both public enterprise and Eskom for implementing stage 4 at the eleventh hour on Wednesday, public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan has hinted out that he can’t be blamed for unplanned power cuts.

Addressing the media on Wednesday evening, Gordhan took a harsh stint after the African National Congress issued a bold statement questioning the credibility of leadership skills and management style of the Eskom bosses.

Gordan blamed Eskom woes on previous corruption that brought problems at the power utility.

“I don’t think the issue here is not to be playing blaming game, we have to state facts, that Eskom was a prime target of corruption and state capture,” said Gordhan.

“State capture spoke vividly of manipulation of contracts and lack of accountably, as the Zondo commission revealed that, there was a far-reaching damage at the institution involving previous operations of the institutions,” added Gordhan.

Gordan said his department and the current Eskom board cannot be blamed in this fiscal, as it will take a while to repair power plants.

Adding fuel to fire, Duarte on Wednesday during ANC’s barometer launch, publicly criticised the minister’s administration in Eskom tribulations.

“This is unacceptable, you cannot pull a statement like this, without giving us a reason as our people have businesses to run, and children to feed, this goes to both Gordan and de Ruyter,” said Duarte.

Meanwhile, Gordan announced from today and on Friday, a few more units will be restored to the system for operation.

He said this will result in a downgrade from a level 4 to a level 3, while he further advised that there will be no load-shedding on election day.

