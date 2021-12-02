Gospel artist accuses others of buying Crown awards

Johannesburg- Accusations and finger-pointing has left the gospel music fraternity in dismay in South Africa.

This comes after gospel artist, Thinah Zungu, took to Facebook and accused two gospel artists of buying awards that they won, at the Crown gospel awards.

On the post, Zungu said, “UNyathi noBanda bayawathenga ngizwe ngoDumi, my battery is low bye,” meaning, Nyathi and Banda buy the tickets, I heard this from Dumi, my battery is low. The artist has since removed the post, with Dumi Mkokstad already implicated in his post.

Dumi Mkokstad’s record label, Shammah records has released a statement on the matter.

In the statement, the record label said, “The post stated that Mr Dumi Mkokstad informed Mr Zungu that other artists purchase “awards. This conversation never took place between Mr Thinah Zungu and Mr Dumi Mkokstad, nor is he in knowledge that such activities exist. We have reached out to Mr Thinah Zungu to question him regarding this false accusation and has apologised stating that it was a joke. We would like to distance Mr Dumi Mkokstad and Shammah records from this false statement and apologise to anyone who may have been offended,” read the statement.

The awards took place on the 28th of November at the Durban Playhouse, with performances by Dr Tumi, Xolly Mncwango, Ayanda Ntanzi and Jumbo Nyangiwe.

