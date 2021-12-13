Gospel artist Dumi Mkokstad and wife announce pregnancy

Johannesburg- It is jubilation all-around at the Nzimande household as gospel superstar Mdumiseni Nzimande also known as Dumi Mkokstad announced that he is expecting a bundle of joy.

Dumi and his wife, Dr Ziphozenkosi Nzimande took to their social media accounts to reveal the good news of their pregnancy, as they will be first-time parents.

The couple tied the knot in 2019 and recently celebrated their 2nd anniversary in marriage.

“So, it’s been a few months 😊. We said our prayers unto the Lord and he provided…..but what I want to highlight is that I am so so so proud of my wife. The Lord blessed me with the most amazing human in the world,” Dumi wrote on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZiphozeNkosi Nzimande (@dr_ziphozenkosi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUMI MKOKSTAD (@dumi_mkokstadsa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUMI MKOKSTAD (@dumi_mkokstadsa)

Bless you — #DUMI_MKOKSTAD (@Dumi_MkokstadSa) December 11, 2021

thank you 🥺♥️ — Dr Ziphozenkosi (@dr_ziphozenkosi) December 11, 2021

Author