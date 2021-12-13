REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Gospel artist Dumi Mkokstad and wife announce pregnancy

By Coceka Magubeni
Dumi Mkokstad and his wife Dr Ziphozenkosi // Image: Instagram

Johannesburg- It is jubilation all-around at the Nzimande household as gospel superstar Mdumiseni Nzimande also known as Dumi Mkokstad announced that he is expecting a bundle of joy.

Dumi and his wife, Dr Ziphozenkosi Nzimande took to their social media accounts to reveal the good news of their pregnancy, as they will be first-time parents.

The couple tied the knot in 2019 and recently celebrated their 2nd anniversary in marriage.

“So, it’s been a few months 😊. We said our prayers unto the Lord and he provided…..but what I want to highlight is that I am so so so proud of my wife. The Lord blessed me with the most amazing human in the world,” Dumi wrote on his Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DUMI MKOKSTAD (@dumi_mkokstadsa)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DUMI MKOKSTAD (@dumi_mkokstadsa)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes