Gospel artist Dumi Mkokstad and wife announce pregnancy

Johannesburg- It is jubilation all-around at the Nzimande household as gospel superstar Mdumiseni Nzimande also known as Dumi Mkokstad announced that he is expecting a bundle of joy.
Dumi and his wife, Dr Ziphozenkosi Nzimande took to their social media accounts to reveal the good news of their pregnancy, as they will be first-time parents.
The couple tied the knot in 2019 and recently celebrated their 2nd anniversary in marriage.
“So, it’s been a few months 😊. We said our prayers unto the Lord and he provided…..but what I want to highlight is that I am so so so proud of my wife. The Lord blessed me with the most amazing human in the world,” Dumi wrote on his Instagram.
Bless you
— #DUMI_MKOKSTAD (@Dumi_MkokstadSa) December 11, 2021
thank you 🥺♥️
— Dr Ziphozenkosi (@dr_ziphozenkosi) December 11, 2021
@dr_ziphozenkosi @Dumi_MkokstadSa Congratulations bazali. 🎊❤
I pray for protection and God's everlasting love. 🙏❤🎊
Love and light.❤ https://t.co/MWti8EPbwN
— Siphokazi (@kazi_ntunuka) December 12, 2021
