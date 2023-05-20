Gospel star Delana Rawlins allegedly killed violently by husband

Gospel singer Delana Rawlins was violently gunned down by her estranged husband, Ian Rawlins, after a heated argument at a party in Ashburton outside Pietermaritzburg last Saturday night.

It’s alleged that the mother of three left the event with her brother-in-law but was followed by the husband, who stopped the car and shot her several times.

It’s been reported that couple were going through a divorce.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the 46-year-old had handed himself over to the police shortly after the incident and appeared at the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.

The case has been postponed to May 23 for a bail application.

Ian, 46, who was not asked to plead by magistrate Nitesh Binnesarie. His legal representative was not present in court.

Rawlins is being laid to rest today (May 20).

