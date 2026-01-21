Goverment Employees Medical Scheme to correct erroneous letters

The Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) has confirmed that some of its members recently received letters reflecting incorrect contribution amounts.

According to the scheme, the error was limited to the information contained in the letters. It did not affect members’ actual contribution deductions for January 2026.

GEMS said all payroll deductions were processed correctly. And no members were financially impacted by the discrepancy.

The scheme has since identified the affected members and is in the process of issuing updated contribution letters. This to ensure that the correct contribution amounts are clearly communicated.

Discovery Health to cover costs of errors

The incident follows a separate matter earlier this month involving Discovery Health. The company had to reverse its initial decision to demand a refund from a number of members. This was after a processing error led to some claims being paid at higher rates than permitted by members’ benefit plans.

Discovery Health said the error related to the Above Threshold Benefit (ATB) on five plans. These are Executive, Classic Comprehensive, Classic Smart Comprehensive, Classic Priority and Essential Priority.

Once members reach their annual threshold, certain day-to-day medical expenses are paid from the ATB.

In letters sent to affected members, Discovery Health explained the situation.

“When we reprocessed these claims, some would have incurred a co-payment at the time of claiming. But they did not, because of the error.

“This means you now owe the scheme the value of those co-payments. As well as any claims that were paid by the scheme but should have been paid by you during your self-payment gap.”

However, in a letter released recently, Discovery stated that it will cover the cost of the claims system error. The overpayment were effected on certain claims during 2025.

