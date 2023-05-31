Government mourns untimely death of veteran journalist

The Government Communication and Information System has sent condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Eusebius McKaiser.

The seasoned political commentator passed away on Tuesday from a suspected epileptic seizure.

“This is a deeply sad moment for the communications sector in our country, including government communicators with whom Eusebius McKaiser interacted on many platforms,” said GCIS acting director-general Michael Currin.

Currin said McKaiser’s untimely death has robbed his family and his audiences of someone who lived life large and who was a forthright public voice against discrimination, inequality, prejudice and corruption.

“He was passionate about changing the lives of people and leveraged every communication channel at his disposal to have his fearless say on matters of public interest and to create spaces where fellow citizens could express themselves.”

According to Currin, McKaiser was a close and critical student of the country’s socio-political landscape, “and his contribution to our understanding of society will be missed”.

The embassy of the State of Palestine said on its socials that McKaiser “stood alongside Palestine in the fight against oppression, lending his voice to those silenced and advocating for the rights and dignity of all people”.

The Desmond Tutu Foundation also paid a tribute.

We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Eusebius Mckaiser. His insightful perspectives, thought-provoking discussions, and unwavering commitment to social justice will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Eusebius. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/8LMklng0zJ — TutuLegacy (@TheTutuLegacy) May 31, 2023

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.