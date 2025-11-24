Government official one of fatalities as Eastern Cape roads claim four lives

The Eastern Cape recorded four fatalities on its roads over the weekend in two separate collisions, shattering earlier hopes of a crash-free period as the festive season approaches.

On Sunday afternoon, a head-on collision on the N2 at Nciba between Butterworth and East London claimed the life of a provincial government official and left seven others injured.

According to the Department of Transport in the province, the crash occurred at about 15:20 when a government vehicle travelling towards Kokstad collided with a Toyota double-cab carrying four family members heading in the opposite direction.

Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a case of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving has been opened at Kei Bridge SAPS.

Three perished earlier

Earlier the same day, three people died on the R63 about 13 km outside Fort Beaufort when a Toyota Corolla loaded with five occupants crashed into the back of a truck while attempting to overtake.

Two passengers were declared dead at the scene, and a third succumbed to injuries in Fort Beaufort Provincial Hospital.

Firefighters had to cut open the vehicle’s roof to free the trapped victims. The truck’s occupants escaped injury.

Eastern Cape Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha expressed profound grief over the weekend’s losses.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life on our roads, including one of our own dedicated officials. As we approach the festive season, we urge all motorists to exercise extreme vigilance, especially when overtaking.

“A single miscalculation can cost multiple lives. We appeal to every road user to prioritise safety, patience and responsible driving at all times.”

The Department extended heartfelt condolences to all bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Nqatha reminded motorists that stop-and-go delays remain in place on the N2 while investigations continue.

