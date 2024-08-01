Government officials to visit scene of deadly scholar transport crash

National government leaders are scheduled to visit the site of Wednesday’s tragic collision between a bus and a train on the R104 Road near Mafube village, between Wonderfontein and Arnot, which claimed the lives of six pupils.

The bus, carrying about 30 learners from Morélig Primary School outside Emakhazeni, got struck while crossing a railway line, leading to the loss of young lives.

Emergency services were on the scene until late at night on Wednesday, where five learners were pronounced dead on the spot. Eleven others sustained serious injuries.

Death toll rises

One more child has since succumbed to injuries, bringing the death toll to six. The bus driver and train operator, along with other people, suffered minor injuries.

Initial reports suggest that the bus attempted to cross the tracks as the train was approaching, resulting in the collision.

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families and wished the survivors a speedy recovery.

Hlengwa, along with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), plan to visit the crash site on Thursday to assess the situation and provide further updates.

They will be joined by Mpumalanga department of public works, roads, and transport MEC Thulasizwe Thomo.

“We cannot be losing the future of our country with such incidents, our scholar transport safety is one of our most priorities in the department,” Thomo said.

“We will work with all law-enforcement agencies to determine the course of this accident.”

Road safety campaigns

Creecy and Hlengwa highlighted the need for intensified road safety campaigns, especially for scholar transportation, noting that this was the second significant crash involving a scholar transport vehicle in July.

Collen Msibi, the national spokesperson for the Department of Transport, said that the bus driver fled the scene after the crash.

The SA Police Service, provincial traffic authorities, and the RTMC, are investigating the cause of the crash, with a preliminary report expected soon.

“The loss of these young lives is a harsh reminder of the importance of adhering strictly to traffic regulations, particularly at level crossings,” said Msibi.

“We urge all road users to exercise extreme caution to prevent further loss of life.”

In a related statement, the Mpumalanga department of education expressed shock and sadness at the incident.

Investigation under way

Department spokesperson Jasper Zwane confirmed that six learners from Morélig Primary School had succumbed to injuries, with others being treated at the nearest hospital.

“An investigation is under way into the cause of the accident,” said Zwane.

“MEC Cathy Dlamini and Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube will visit the school and the affected families to convey their condolences and offer support.”

Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison MEC Jackie Macie expressed profound shock at the incident.

“We cannot lose such young and innocent lives due to recklessness. People need to take accountability for their negligence,” Macie stated, emphasising the need for rigorous screening and training of drivers to prevent such tragedies.

He extended condolences to the affected families and wished a speedy recovery to the survivors of the crash.

