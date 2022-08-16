State properties to be used as shelters for abused women

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has released 12 state-owned properties (six in Gauteng and six in the Western Cape) to be used as shelters for victims of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

During a visit to one of the shelters, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille commended Kerr House in Durban for providing a safe haven for abused and destitute women. Kerr House has been in existence since 1951.

She said GBVF has become the country’s second pandemic, as women and children are abused and killed on a daily basis, adding that the scourge has become an illness that destroys the fabric of the nation.

The department has also installed more than 15 billboards at police stations in various provinces with anti-GBVF messaging and helplines for women to report abuse and get help.

De Lille and her deputy Noxolo Kiviet also handed over the donations including bedding, kitchenware and building materials to assist with some of the needs at Kerr Home.

Her visit coincided with women’s month celebrations that are being marred by incidents of abuse and killing of women and children.

“We need all men and women to stand together and speak up against the horrific violence perpetrated against our women and children each day,” said De Lille, adding that women and children should be protected and respected by the very same perpetrators because they are the backbone and future of the nation.

The minister further urged women and men to speak up and come to the rescue of those who are being abused.

