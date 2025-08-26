Government warns youth after Russian job scam adverts pop up

The South African government has expressed alarm and issued a stern warning to young women in the country, cautioning them not to succumb to the job scam originating from Russia.

The warning comes after a job-offers scam circulated on social media where young women aged between 18 and 22 years are lured to take employment opportunities in Russia.

Based on the scam, the Ministry in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities raised alarm over recent reports of alleged job offers and warned young women not to fall into the trap of being recruited.

“Although we recognise that South Africa faces unacceptably high youth unemployment, especially among young women, this harsh reality must never be exploited through false job offers,” the ministry said on Monday.

Extreme caution urged

Given the high unemployment rate in the country and the struggles young people face in finding jobs, the government has issued a stern warning that the government does not facilitate or endorse the job opportunities advertised on social media for positions in Russia.

The ministry asserted that official diplomatic channels and formal bilateral agreements, not social media platforms, organise all legitimate international employment opportunities.

The youth has been urged to exercise extreme caution regarding any unsolicited offers for international employment, especially when they get job offers through social media and other online platforms.

“Before pursuing international work or study opportunities, young people are urged to verify the authenticity of the job adverts through the Department of International Relations and Cooperation and its missions abroad, relevant foreign embassies or missions within South Africa of the intended country of travel for the opportunity, the Department of Employment and Labour, the South African Police Service, or the Department of Higher Education and Training,” the department said.

“The safety, dignity, and future of young South African women are of paramount importance, and we cannot allow desperation borne of high unemployment to be weaponised against our youth.

“As a government, we continue to work tirelessly to address youth unemployment through national initiatives such as the Presidential Employment Stimulus, the National Youth Service, and various skills development programmes.”

Call for collaboration

The department also stated that addressing the crisis of unemployment is not solely the responsibility of the state, and it called on all stakeholders — including the private sector, civil society, labour, academia, and communities — to collaborate with the government in creating sustainable pathways to decent work for young people, particularly young women.

The ministry stated that it will engage stakeholders, including the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, the Russian embassy in South Africa, and the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance, to clarify the nature of employment opportunities in Russia and provide precise information to the public.

“Let us remain united in protecting the dreams and dignity of South Africa’s young women, while redoubling our efforts to build an inclusive economy that provides meaningful opportunities at home,” the ministry said.

The job scam gained momentum on social media when influencers started promoting it, encouraging youngsters to take up opportunities.

However, some deleted the ads, while others apologised for running them.

