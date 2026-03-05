Government welcomes jailing of former MP Vincent Smith

Government says the seven-year prison sentence handed to former ANC MP Vincent Smith signals that South Africa’s institutions remain firm in holding corrupt officials accountable.

The South Gauteng High Court sentenced Smith after he pleaded guilty to fraud and corruption charges linked to kickbacks from correctional facilities management company, Bosasa.

The former lawmaker admitted to violating the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and the Income Tax Act, bringing to a close one of the cases that emerged from the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

Case part of Zondo Commission outcomes

Acting Government Spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa has welcomed Smith’s sentencing, saying it “follows recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, which investigated widespread corruption and fraud.

Mnukwa added that the commission had played an essential role in rebuilding public trust in government institutions.

“The Commission played a critical role in uncovering wrongdoing and recommending institutional reforms to strengthen accountability and rebuild public trust,” she said.

‘Government committed to fighting corruption’

Mnukwa suggested that the sentencing also reflected government’s broader commitment to fight corruption as outlined in Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address 2026.

She stressed that implementation of the Zondo Commission recommendations remains a central part of strengthening democratic institutions.

“Government reiterates that no one is above the law and that the country’s democratic institutions remain resolute in the fight against corruption,” she said.

Smith’s conviction is one of the most significant criminal outcomes tied to the Bosasa corruption scandal. It revealed how private companies influenced political oversight structures and secured lucrative government contracts.

