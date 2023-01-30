Gqeberha man stabs girlfriend to death

Police in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, have arrested a 39-year-old suspect who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death at the weekend.

According to the statement from the police, the suspect attacked his girlfriend with a knife and the victim ran to a neighbour’s house.

Captain Gerda Swart said a community member tried to help the 31-year-old woman, but the enraged boyfriend stabbed him in the arm.

“The suspect chased his girlfriend with a knife and the victim ran into a house in Corkwood Street, Tamboville where she was repeatedly stabbed. A community member who attempted to intervene, was also stabbed in the right arm.

“As the woman collapsed outside of the house, the suspect continued to stab her. She succumbed to her injuries and died on the scene,” said Swart.

The suspect was apprehended on Sunday and the motive for the murder is yet to be established.

“He is due to appear in the Kariega magistrates’ court soon on charges of murder and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The motive for the murder is yet to be established.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author