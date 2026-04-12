Gqeberha’s cultural tourism to boost township economy

The Mandela Bay Theatre Company (MBTC) has been intentional in fusing culture and tourism to create jobs and promote Gqeberha’s townships while honouring its famous citizens.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- The Mandela Bay Theatre Company (MBTC) aims to blend culture and tourism to generate employment.
- MBTC focuses on promoting the townships of Gqeberha.
- Their initiatives also honor notable citizens from the area.
- The approach is intentional and strategic in fostering local development.
- Full details are available in the Sunday World e-edition.