Grade 10 scandal rocks Mpumalanga municipality

By Tshwarelo eseng Mogakane
Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu

The Mpumalanga premier is investigating allegations that a senior manager in the Thaba Chweu Local Municipality doesn’t have a matric.

Locals have reported to the Premier’s Office that Mzwakhe Mogane was appointed with only a Grade 10 certificate.


Mogane is responsible for service delivery and budgets for Moremela, Leroro, and Matibidi villages.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

 

