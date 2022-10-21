Grade 12 learner arrested for stabbing his teacher to death

A Free State learner is in police custody after he allegedly stormed his teacher’s home and stabbed her to death on Thursday evening.

The provincial department of education said Matefo Mphosela, a physical science teacher at Kagisano Combined School in Southpan, was resting at home when the 21-year-old grade 12 learner invaded her residence and attacked her.

The attack, which left the educators and learners in a state of shock and distress, comes just days before the start of the 2022 examinations.

Nameng Sehloho, the headmaster at Kagisano, described the 35-year-old Mphosela as a hardworking and committed teacher.

“We have lost a fountain of knowledge and a paragon of a noble teaching profession. In 2019, she gave us 85% pass rate in physical science, in 2020 her class got 82%, and last year she achieved 84.2% pass rate,” said Sehloho.

Howard Ndaba, spokesperson for the department of education in Free State, said education MEC Tate Makgoe plans to visit Mphosela’s family in Botshabelo.

“MEC Makgoe has commended the police for the swift arrest of the alleged perpetrator,” said Ndaba. “This incident has left educators and learners in shock and the department is providing counselling to everyone affected.”

The police are investigating a case of murder and the suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author