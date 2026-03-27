Grade 3 learner dies after Daveyton school wall collapse

A Grade 3 learner has died following a tragic incident at Lerutle Primary School in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni. A section of a school wall reportedly collapsed during breaktime on Thursday.

According to reports, the wall fell onto six learners, leaving them seriously injured. Emergency services rushed all six children to nearby medical facilities for urgent treatment.

Young boy died in hospital

Despite all efforts, a young boy in Grade 3 died in hospital from his injuries.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse and are assessing the safety of the school infrastructure.

Department provides psycho-social support

Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, expressed his condolences following the tragedy.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and the loss of such a young life. Our thoughts and prayers are with the learner’s family, fellow learners, educators, and the entire school community as they mourn this devastating loss.

“We will ensure that the necessary support is provided and that the circumstances surrounding this incident are determined,” he said.

Grief counselling and emotional support are being provided to learners, teachers, and the bereaved family as the school community comes to terms with the tragedy.

Two other pupils murdered in last week

This incident follows the murder of two pupils from two schools in Gauteng.

They were stabbed to death in separate incidents. The first incident involved a 17-year-old Grade 8 learner from Forest High School in Johannesburg.

He was allegedly attacked at Rotunda Park, near the school, after classes on 20 March. The teenager was reportedly severely beaten and stabbed.

He was quickly taken to hospital, before being transferred to another one, where he died.

In the second incident, a Grade 12 learner from Daleview Secondary School in Ennerdale in southern Johannesburg was stabbed to death on 23 March.

The attack is believed to have taken place in an open veld as the learner was walking home from school.

ALSO READ: Grade 9 learner dies after stabbing at Badirile secondary school

Two learners in Gauteng fatally stabbed in separate incidents

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