Grade 9 learner dies after stabbing at Badirile secondary school

Authorities have urged anyone with information related to the killing of a grade 9 pupil to cooperate with investigators as the probe continues.

This after a 16-year-old learner died after he was allegedly stabbed by another learner at Badirile Secondary School in Khutsong on Thursday.

According to preliminary reports, an altercation broke out between two learners on the school premises during the school day. During the incident, a 17-year-old Grade 10 learner allegedly stabbed the Grade 9 learner, leaving him critically injured.

The injured learner was rushed to a nearby medical facility for urgent treatment.

However, despite medical efforts to save him, he later succumbed to his injuries.

MEC condemns school violence

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane described the incident as devastating and extended condolences to the learner’s family and the broader school community.

“We are devastated by this tragic loss of life and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased learner and the Badirile Secondary School community,” said Chiloane.

He condemned violence among learners and warned that such actions have serious and irreversible consequences.

“We strongly discourage any acts of violence among learners, as such actions have irreversible consequences. Schools must remain safe spaces for teaching and learning,” he said.

Call for collaborative effort

Chiloane also called on parents and guardians to work closely with schools to address discipline and prevent similar incidents.

“We urgently call upon parents and guardians to assist us in instilling discipline in our children at home. It takes a collaborative effort between families, schools and communities to ensure that our learners behave appropriately and remain safe,” he added.

The school has begun the necessary disciplinary processes against the alleged perpetrator, while police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Department of Education has dispatched its psychosocial support unit to Badirile Secondary School. The team is expected to visit the school on Friday to provide counselling and support to affected learners and educators following the tragedy.

