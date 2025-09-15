Graduating with a bachelor of debt courtesy of NSFAS

Hawu, Mzansi, just when you thought your credit record was safe from the ghosts of your past and that Woolies account you abandoned, along comes a new twist in the plot.

Someone in the land of grey suits and endless paperwork has decided that, eish, it’s time to add university fees to your credit report.

Yes, baba, the same money you owe for all those all-nighters, two-minute noodles, and dreams of graduating into something other than unemployment!

Now, ekasi, we always joke that your credit is the one thing more broken than the streetlights.

Imagine, you’re about to impress your crush by buying airtime, only for the system to shout: “Transaction denied, you still owe UJ!”