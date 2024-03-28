Grammy winner Tyla leads Metro FM Awards with six nominations

South Africa’s youngest Grammy winner continues her reign in the trends lists with six nominations at home in one of the country’s prestigious industry awards.

This is hot on the heels of her Grammy-winning song Water, which won her the gong in the Best African Music Performance in 2024.

Nominated in six categories

Tyla, born Tyla Laura Seethal, continues her global dominance as her chart-topping song Water is nominated for six Metro FM Awards this year.

The 22-year-old’s hit song Water has amassed a huge global following. It continues to burn the charts and its video has dominated the TikTok dance challenge trends.

The song debuted at number 67 on the US Billboard Hot 100 on the chart on 14 October 2023, making Tyla the youngest-ever South African and the first South African soloist in over 55 years to enter the Hot 100, following Hugh Masekela’s Grazing in the Grass in 1968.

‘Water’ continues to burn the charts

It peaked at number 7 on the chart on 13 January 2024, making Tyla the highest-charting African female soloist ever on the Hot 100 list. It also topped both the Rhythmic Airplay and Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts in the US.

Elsewhere, Water made its first-ever chart appearance on the charts lists in the UK and New Zealand.

Tyla recently released her self-titled debut album on March 22, to critical acclaim. It has 14 tracks featuring hitmakers like Tems and Becky G.

The vivacious 22-year-old is nominated in the categories of Song of the Year, Best Female Artist, Best Music Video, Best Viral Challenge and Artist of the Year.

Amapiano artists also at the nomination forefront

Amapiano is at the forefront of the nominations list, with both Kabza de Small and Tyler ICU receiving five nominations each.

Kabza de Small, 32, real name Kabelo Petrus Motha, is a major figure in the amapiano genre. He received nominations for Best Produced Album, Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, Best Amapiano. All these for the song Imithandazo, featuring Mthunzi. He was also nominated for Best Male Artist.

Another amapiano hitmaker Tyler ICU, real name Austin Baloyi, 35, received five nominations. They include Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, Best Viral Challenge, Best Amapiano. All for the hit song Mnike, which features Tumelo. He is also nominated the most coveted Artist of the Year Award.

Afro Pop nominations

Inkabi Zezwe, Sjava and Big Zulu bagged four impressive nominations, two for Ukhamba. These are in the Best Produced Album and Best African Pop Awards. They were also nominated for Best Collaboration for the song Umbayi Mbayi.

The SABC’s group executive for Radio, Nada Wotshela, announced the awards on Wednesday in Sandton.

“The Metro FM Awards 2024 are brought to you by the Mpumalanga provincial government, in association with the Motsepe Foundation.

Big prizes for winners

“In an effort to continuously add more value to the awards, the winners of each category will receive R50,000, and the Song of the year winner will walk away with R150,000. This is courtesy of the Motsepe Foundation. In addition, Santam insurance is sponsoring the Best New Artist category,” Wotshela said.

The prestigious music awards will take place on April 27 at the Mbombela stadium in Mpumalanga for the second year. They will be aired on SABC 1.

Honour and celebration of local talent

Kina Nhlengethwa, Metro FM business manager, said: “The Metro FM Music Awards serve as a celebration of the vibrant tapestry of South African music. Where melodies become bridges that connect hearts and souls. It’s a platform where artists, both established and emerging, showcase their passion and talent. Igniting a symphony of inspiration and creativity.

“Beyond the glitz and glamour, these awards embody the relentless pursuit of excellence and the unwavering dedication to craft.”

