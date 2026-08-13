Gregory Loftus tells Madlanga commission police ‘murdered’ his son Bevan

Former police officer Gregory Loftus has told the Madlanga commission that he believes his son, Bevan Loftus, was deliberately killed by police during an operation in Durban on April 1 2023.

Loftus, the father of the late Bevan, who has been described as an alleged gang leader, told the commission on Thursday that his son’s death was not the result of a legitimate police operation but an intentional killing carried out under the guise of one.

“I am the father of the late Bevan Loftus, who I strongly believe was murdered in cold blood on 1 April 2023,” he said.

Loftus’ testimony follows the testimony of KwaZulu-Natal Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Deputy Director Len John who alleged that the police’s task team responsible for the death is not interested in investigating or arresting suspects.

Read: 149 deaths linked to KZN police task teams, IPID tells Madlanga Commission

‘My son was not involved in drug trade’

He denied allegations that his son was involved in the drug trade and alleged that the operation was linked to Clive Naicker, whom he described as his son’s competitor in the tow-truck industry and an alleged drug dealer.

According to Loftus, Bevan had been hiding with four friends shortly before his death.

“At the time, Bevan was with other four of his friends with whom he was hiding because he had been warned that Cpt Deena Govender of the SAPS was intending to kill him,” Loftus told the commission.

Loftus sought relief from courts

Loftus said the warning was serious enough for him to approach the courts.

On March 31, 2023, a day before his son’s death, he deposed to an affidavit in support of an urgent interdict application seeking, among other relief, to prevent Govender and SAPS from killing Bevan.

The application was issued on the same day, but Bevan was killed the following day.

“A day after the application was issued, Cpt Deena Govender and a group of SAPS officers under his command murdered my son anyway,” Loftus alleged.

Loftus referred the commission to the earlier court proceedings and attached the notice of motion and founding affidavit as annexure GL1. He also confirmed the contents of his founding affidavit.

He criticised Govender’s answering affidavit in those proceedings, claiming that it focused on technical arguments and appeared to protect Naicker.

“Cpt Deena’s deposed to an answering affidavit in that application which affidavit is full of technical points and appears to be protecting Mr Clive Naicker,” Loftus said.

Read: Cop bought a R2.35m property on a R26k salary, Ipid tells Madlanga commission

‘Harassment of Bevan by police began in 2022’

Loftus said the alleged harassment and intimidation of his son by police began in 2022. He told the commission that the family received information that a R2.5-million hit had allegedly been placed on Bevan’s life.

A recording of a cellphone conversation between Bevan and Naicker was also played before the commission.

Loftus claimed that Naicker did not deny placing a hit on Bevan during the phone call. However, the commission’s chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga challenged this version, pointing out that the transcript showed Naicker clearly denying the allegation.

Loftus further alleged that during one of several police visits to his son’s home, officers told Bevan that they were not there to arrest him but to kill him.

He also claimed that police told the family to ensure that Bevan’s funeral cover was in order.

Loftus cautioned the commission that, given the passage of time, his memory of some details surrounding his son’s death may be hazy.

“The events that I describe in this affidavit occurred several years ago and I may not recall some of the details,” he said.

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