Group of EMPD, SAPS officers out on bail for alleged theft and corruption

After being held for three nights, 10 officers from the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) were released on R1 500 bail each.

This followed their arrest during a sting operation in Edenvale, east of Johannesburg, on suspicion of stealing and corruption.

The Germiston Magistrate’s Court granted bail to the officers, including constables and one sergeant, without opposition from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The arrests are the result of a multidisciplinary operation that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi launched at an Edenvale store on June 4.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson, Lizzy Shuping, stated that the accused allegedly failed to disclose R35 000 in cash.

“It is alleged that on June 4, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi initiated an operation at a shop in Edenvale where they seized cigarettes, cash amounting to R35 000, and three packs of Panado headache tablets valued at R5 000,” said Shuping.

Officers arrested the store’s cashier for illegal cigarette sales and another employee for immigration offences during the operation.

Cops accused of stealing

However, suspicions of misconduct arose when the shop manager challenged the inventory logged at the police station.

“The shop manager disputed the quantity and type of merchandise booked in at the station,” Shuping said.

The officers made their first court appearance on Tuesday, and the case was postponed to Wednesday for bail applications.

According to NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, the shop owner claimed that the officers had stolen from his shop.

“Furthermore, the cash was neither returned nor recorded in the SAP13 register, the official register used for documenting exhibits seized during criminal investigations,” Mjonondwane said.

The case has been postponed to September 8 for further investigation.

