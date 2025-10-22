Group of Western Cape high school learners suspended after assaulting schoolmate

Eight learners from Milnerton High School have been placed on precautionary suspension following the circulation of a disturbing video showing a learner being assaulted with hockey sticks in the boys’ bathroom.

According to reports, the incident happened on October 16 right after classes ended.

The Western Cape education department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, stated that the suspensions were put in place to guarantee a fair and open disciplinary procedure while putting every student’s safety and well-being first.

Hammond went on to say that the school was giving the situation the serious consideration it needs.

“The behavior in question does not reflect the values or ethos of the school,” said Hammond.

In the now-viral video, a group of boys in school uniform took turns using belts to beat the victim while others pushed him to expose his backside to them.

Hammond urged people not to distribute the video any more.

“Sharing the footage will only increase the trauma experienced by the victim. We have a collective responsibility, by law, to protect minors and uphold their right to privacy and safety,” said Hammond.

Police investigate case of assault

According to media reports, the boys who attacked the victim are in Grade 11 at the school, and some of them — including a captain — play rugby for the first team.

All suspended students will still be permitted to write their year-end exams, according to Hammond.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm is under investigation.

“No arrests have been made at this stage,” he confirmed.

One of the alleged offenders was reportedly identified by the parent who filed the charge as a talented rugby player from the Western Province who played for South Africa’s Under-18 A team.

In the face of growing public criticism, the learner — who can be seen in the video sporting a Springbok jersey — has since deleted his social media accounts.

Plea for public to stop sharing video

Women For Change, a non-profit organisation advocating against gender-based violence and femicide, has condemned the assault.

“The footage is deeply distressing and underscores the urgent need to confront the culture of violence and bullying that continues to plague our schools.

“We urge everyone to stop sharing and distributing the video immediately,” the organisation said.

