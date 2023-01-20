Gruesome discovery of corpse lands traditional healer in jail

Free State police have arrested four people including a traditional healer after the body of a 75-year-old man was found at a house belonging to the healer.

The suspects, aged 21, 23 and 31 and the traditional healer, 38, face charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and murder. They will appear at the Brandfort magistrate’s court on Monday.

According to the police, the gruesome discovery was made through a helper who worked around Majwemasweu, Free State, where the traditional healer stays.

“The deceased was found in a pool of blood. He sustained a wound to his head and it is suspected that a blunt object was used,” said Captain Stephen Thakeng, spokesperson for the police in Free State.

Thakeng said the emergency medical service personnel were summoned to the scene and they certified the man dead on arrival.

“Three suspects and the house owner, who is a traditional healer, were found and arrested. A case of murder has been registered. The house was searched and a cellphone belonging to the deceased, as well as an unlicensed 22 star pistol, were found and seized.”

