Guards abandon posts at KZN hospital due to nonpayment

The lack of security guards and power outages at Northdale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, is causing a serious headache for the Public Servants Association (PSA).

The association has raised issues regarding the matter, pointing out that these, if not addressed, will result in a crisis.

“PSA is worried regarding the lack of security and power outages at Northdale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg. These challenges are caused by the non-payment of salaries for the private security guards over a period of three months and power outages.

Hospital safety compromised

Security guards have consequently abandoned their posts. This has left the hospital completely without security personnel. The situation exposes employees and patients to potential threats. It also compromises the safety and integrity of the Hospital,” said PSA Acting Deputy General Manager Claude Naiker.

The union also pointed out that consequences associated with lack of security include patient and personnel safety. Also lack of access control for people entering the healthcare facility.

Naiker said that there are challenges for the staff at the hospital regarding access. There may possibly be issues of control over people who can access facilities. As such, patients may be vulnerable to physical harm, theft or exploitation. This owing to inadequate security measures.

“Healthcare workers may face increased risk of violence, including verbal abuse, physical assault or intimidation. This can cause anxiety and stress and impact on productivity of the hospital. Valuable and expensive equipment, medications, and personal belongings are at risk of being stolen or lost. While sensitive patient information or medical records may be compromised,” said Naiker.

Power outages cause life-threatening situations

He also said that consequences associated with power outages at the hospital are life-threatening. This as the lives of patients living on life-support systems or oxygen machines can be compromised.

“Power outages could, furthermore, disrupt surgery. They can lead to errors in the prescription of medication, disrupt services, affect communication channels. This will also increase workload and mean healthcare workers may not be able to attend to emergencies. People who need highly intensive care … may be compromised. The hospital will not be able to deliver services. And it may suffer reputational damage, leading to decreased patient trust and loyalty,” he said.

PSA stated that it had addressed a letter to the CEO of Northdale Hospital. In it, the PSA is outlining the union’s concerns, and requests an urgent meeting to discuss these issues. It also demanded that the provincial department of health deal with the matter urgently.

The union also took note of the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health’s threat of disciplinary action. The threat was made against kitchen staff at Northdale Hospital, for allegedly compromising the provision of food to patients.

Kitchen staff threatened by management

“These workers are targeted for taking initiative during a power outage. This was when both the hospital’s main electricity supply and one of its three generators failed. It disrupted power to certain sections of the hospital, including the kitchen. And this left the hospital kitchen with no functional power source and no gas stove available. Due to the impracticality of relying on distant hospitals for food preparation, the kitchen staff were faced with an urgent situation.

“Patients, many whom require food before taking critical medication, were at risk. In response, the kitchen staff used alternatives as an act of compassion. This was also quick thinking under emergency conditions,” said Naiker.

