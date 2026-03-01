Security guards to appear in court after Ladybrand farm assault, murder

Two security guards, aged 23 and 28, are to appear before the Ladybrand Magistrate’s Court in Free State on Monday in connection with the alleged murder of a 52-year-old man and the assault of his 46-year-old brother, who were accused of stealing maize from a farm.

It is alleged that on Friday afternoon, the police were summoned to a farm in the Ladybrand district following a report of a suspected murder. Upon arrival, police found the body of Rakoro David Moloi (52) with an open wound to the right side of his body. He was certified dead at the scene. His younger brother was found near a river close to a dumping site, badly injured and limping. He was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

Accused of stealing maize

According to family members, the two brothers were last seen on Wednesday February 25 at Lusaka section, Manyatseng, near Ladybrand. They were allegedly accused of stealing maize from the farm.

The two suspects have been arrested and are expected to appear before the Ladybrand Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Meanwhile, the Ficksburg Detective Service is investigating a separate case of murder after a foreign national, known only as “Skipper”, was found dead near the Ficksburg taxi rank, with a panga in his hand. The motive for the murder and the identity of the suspect is unknown at this stage.