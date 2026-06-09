Gugulethu mourns passing of township tourism pioneer Mzoli 

South Africa is mourning the loss of the visionary founder of the iconic Mzoli’s Place in Gugulethu, Mzoli Ngcawuzele.

The renowned entrepreneur and community leader, affectionately known as “Ta Mzo”, passed away at his home following an illness.

He was 72 years old.

Ngcawuzele’s death marks the end of an era for Gugulethu and the broader South African tourism and hospitality sectors.

Widely celebrated as the man who transformed a humble township butchery into an internationally recognised cultural destination, Ngcawuzele built Mzoli’s Place into one of Cape Town’s most famous attractions. Established in 2003, the shisanyama became a symbol of township entrepreneurship, attracting visitors from across South Africa and around the world.

Mzoli’s Place far more than food

Located in the heart of Gugulethu, Mzoli’s Place offered far more than food. The venue became a vibrant gathering space where local culture, music, and hospitality came together, creating a uniquely South African experience.

Ngcawuzele’s entrepreneurial journey became an inspiration to many. According to research conducted by the University of Cape Town, he grew his business from selling meat informally from a garage, into one of the country’s most recognised township enterprises.

The business helped create jobs, supported informal traders and contributed significantly to the growth of township tourism in Cape Town. At a time when many international visitors rarely ventured beyond traditional tourist routes, Mzoli’s Place encouraged people to experience Gugulethu’s culture firsthand, helping to reshape perceptions of township communities.

Although the establishment closed its doors in 2021 amid economic pressures, safety concerns and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, its legacy endured. For many South Africans, Mzoli’s Place remains synonymous with innovation, community spirit and cultural pride.

Ngcawuzele a pioneer

Following news of his passing, tributes have poured in from across the country. Community members, business leaders and former patrons have described Ngcawuzele as a pioneer who opened doors for others, a champion of township business, and a proud son of Gugulethu, whose vision helped place the community on the global map.

ActionSA member of parliament and the party’s Western Cape chairperson, Dereleen James, said Ta Mzo was a respected community leader and activist, whose life was dedicated to serving the people and advancing the interests of his community.

“Through his leadership, courage, and commitment to social justice, he became a trusted voice for many and played an important role in shaping community development and civic engagement.

“Since news of his passing emerged, countless tributes have highlighted not only his leadership but also the generosity of his spirit. Community members have shared testimonies of a man with a big heart, who was always willing to lend a helping hand, open his doors to those in need, and use his influence to uplift others,” said James.

She went on to say that his kindness, humility, and genuine care for people earned him the respect and affection of many across Cape Town and beyond.

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