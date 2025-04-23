Guide reveals why he took cops down Albert Luthuli memory lane

A new witness in the Chief Albert Luthuli inquest, Thulani Thusi, a heritage educator at the Luthuli Museum, has taken the witness box.

He came in after ANC veteran Jeff Radebe wrapped up his testimony before the Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

Thusi gave a full description of his job at the museum and how he worked with the police officers who were conducting an investigation.

According to Thusi, he conducted a tour of the Chief Albert Luthuli route for the officials from the national crime scene management offices of the SAPS.

Accident scene tour

“This tour was done to assist with gathering evidence for the reopening of the inquest into the death of Luthuli. The tour included Luthuli museum, the bus stop on R102, the route to Nonhlevu general dealer, Umvoti railway bridge, memorial site and the gravesite at UCCSA

(a church where Luthuli was buried at),” he said.

He told the court that he would, from time to time, alight the vehicle to explain the history, heritage and link it to Luthuli’s life when they arrived at the sites.

“On May 31 2024, I conducted a walkabout tour of Chief Albert Luthuli Route together with Warrant Officer Brenden Bagus of NCSM. Also present were officials from the National Prosecution Authority. I was informed that Warrant Officer Brenden is present to record a video for the re-opening of the Luthuli inquest,” he continued.

He further showed the court a picture of a bridge where Luthuli’s alleged train accident happened in 1967.

Initial inquest findings inadequate

“This is the bridge that I showed to the task team. They took pictures and measurements and came up with their own narrative of what could have happened. When we first visited this bridge, it was in bad condition, but when we went there again last year, it was painted. I do not know why,” he added.

According to the apartheid government, Chief Luthuli, the first black African Nobel Peace Prize recipient, died in July 1967. His death was ruled as a result of being run over by a goods train.

Following his demise, an inquest ruled that Luthuli was walking on a railway line when he was struck by a train. The inquest claimed that Luthuli died after fracturing his skull.

Last week, Luthuli’s family and Hawks officers testified before the court. They all shared that the initial ruling on the inquest was inadequate.

Giving testimony in court, the Hawks stated that they were unable to trace the train driver and conductor of the train that allegedly struck Luthuli.

The inquest continues.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content