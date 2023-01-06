‘Gun-related violence highlights police’s inability to protect’

The police have triggered a manhunt after two men were gunned down execution-style in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg on Thursday night.

It is reported that a group of men were relaxing inside a flat in extension two, commonly known as B section, when unknown assailants sprayed them with bullets through one of the windows.

Two men died on the scene and three others were rushed to a medical centre in the area for treatment.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, provincial police commissioner, said the motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage, however, it is suspected to be related to gangsterism in the area.

Community activist Charis Pretorius said: “Six months ago, we identified B section as a crime hotspot and requested for constant visible policing. However, the police patrol the area for only two hours or less, and return when violence has erupted.”

Dereleen James, an anti-drug activist, said the continuing gun-related violence in Eldorado Park highlights the police’s inability to protect the residents. “B section is a [crime] hotspot. If the police are not able to protect the residents of B section, how will they protect the entire Eldorado Park?” asked James.

A resident at one of the flats in B section said the shooting, which took place at about 10.30pm, was sudden and loud.

“The community constantly lives in fear. These men were shot while they were sitting in the comfort of their home,” said the resident, choosing not to be identified.

“The police and ambulance crew took a long time to respond to the crime scene. It was sad to see these men suffer in pain from the gunshot wounds [while waiting for the ambulance to arrive]. Two unfortunately didn’t make it.”

In a separate incident, the police in Westbury, Johannesburg arrested four suspects believed to be behind a shooting incident in the area on December 31.

The suspected gunmen were arrested in the area on Thursday after they were found in possession of firearms and a stolen vehicle.

Masondo said the police received a tip-off that the suspects were driving around the area in a stolen vehicle.

“The members from the anti-gang unit, Sophiatown crime prevention unit and Sophiatown robbery reaction unit kept a close observation and the suspects was spotted at the corner of Fuel and Kretzmar roads. [The vehicle] was stopped and the suspects were arrested,” Masondo said.

The men are expected to appear at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday to answer to charges of possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of drugs.

“More charges might be added as the suspects are believed to be involved in gangsterism, which is rife in Westbury and Eldorado Park.”

