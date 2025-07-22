‘Gun that killed DJ Sumbody used in Tebogo Thobejane attempted hit’

The gun that was used to kill famous South African musician Oupa John Sefoka, also known by his stage name DJ Sumbody, is the same gun that was used in the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart and the attempted murder of famous television actress and influencer Tebogo Thobejane.

This was revealed on Tuesday by national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe when four men arrested in connection with the assassination of DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards appeared at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

Mathe also disclosed that a fifth suspect, a 23-year-old female who is the daughter of one of the alleged hitmen, has been added to the Thobejane case. The woman, who is facing a money laundering charge, also appeared in court on Tuesday.

DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza were shot and killed by unknown men while travelling in their cars on November 20 2022 on the corner of Woodmead and Woodland drives in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Swart was shot and killed in a senseless case of mistaken identity outside his workplace in Vereeniging on April 17 2024. At the time of his death, Swart was working at Q Tech Engineering Company based in Vereeniging. The bloodthirsty hitmen shot and killed Swart when they mistook him for another employee who is a whistleblower.

Thobejane and her friends Anele Malinga and Ncube Khumbulani were ambushed on the N1 highway near Sandton, and their car was sprayed with a hail of bullets on October 17 2023.

During court proceedings on Tuesday, three alleged hitmen, Michael Pule Tau, Musa Kekana (35), Tiego Floyd Mabusela (47), and alleged mastermind and businessman Katiso Molefe (61) appeared at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

They are facing charges of three counts of murder, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition in connection with the murders of DJ Sumbody, Mokoena, and Myeza.

Tau, Kekana and Mabusela did not bring a formal bail application.

Molefe’s legal team said he intends to bring a bail application.

Magistrate Renier Boshoff postponed the matter to July 29 for Molefe to bring his bail application.

All four accused remain in police custody.

The four accused were arrested on Monday afternoon in Gauteng following work by the South African Police Service (SAPS)’s political killings task team and the Gauteng organised crime detectives.

Mathe said after Swart’s murder in April last year, police seized three firearms—an AK47 and three pistols.

She said the firearms were positively linked to the murders of Swart, DJ Sumbody and his bodyguards, and the attempted murder of Thobejane and her friends.

Mathe said the firearms were also linked to 10 other high-profile cases, which she said she would not mention at this stage.

Meanwhile, Tau, Kekana, Mabusela and Molefe are also arrested suspects in connection with Swart’s murder case.

Moreover, Kekana and Mabusela are also arrested suspects in the attempted murder case of Thobejane, Malinga and Khumbulani.

Kekana, Mabusela, controversial tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala (49) and his wife Tsakani Matlala are the arrested suspects in the attempted murder case of Thobejane and her friends. Kekana, Mabusela and Matlala are in police custody. Tsakani is out on R20 000 bail.

