Gunmen open fire inside Gugulethu shack, killing 3

Detectives attached to the Provincial Serious Violent Crime Unit are investigating a triple murder after a shooting in Kanana informal settlement, Gugulethu, on Saturday, June 27.

Police said that at about 7pm, three gunmen arrived at a shack in NY111, Kanana, allegedly looking for the owner of the dwelling who was not at home at the time.

The gunmen reportedly waited for her return and upon her arrival, opened fire on her and other occupants.

Two woman, aged 41 and 36, and man, 21, were declared dead on the scene.

Several other occupants fled during the attack and were unharmed.

The South African Police Service said the motive for the murders was yet to be determined, although preliminary information suggested that the incident might have been a targeted attack.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content