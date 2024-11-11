Gwarube wants private sector to step up education efforts

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has called on the private sector to consider taking their involvement in the education sector to the next level.

Gwarube highlighted that the private sector has the resources, expertise, and capacity to make an enormous impact on the education landscape.

In addition, the country has seen more private sector entities involved in education initiatives, investing in infrastructure, providing technology, supporting teacher training, and even partnering with educational institutions to design relevant, future-orientated curricula.

Gwarube was addressing the Partnerships for Education Business Breakfast held at the Wanderers Club on Monday.

The business breakfast was designed to foster meaningful dialogue and establish partnerships to alleviate budgetary constraints in the education sector.

Gwarube used the event to outline her strategic priorities for the seventh administration and to discuss how the public-private sector collaboration can drive sustainable improvements in the education system.

Active participation

“Today, I want to call on our private sector partners to consider taking their involvement in the education sector to the next level.

“As South Africa’s seventh administration in the government of national unity [GNU], we are fully committed to improving education outcomes across the country.

“We recognise that this cannot be achieved by government alone. The private sector has a significant role to play, and we are here to facilitate, support, and collaborate with you in ways that make the greatest impact,” she said.

Gwarube added that a step-change investment in education means more than just financial support. It means active participation.

She invited the private sector partners to work closely with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to co-create programmes that build the skills needed for a competitive and productive economy.

“We need your input, your insights, and your innovation to help shape our education system in a way that prepares learners for real-world challenges and opportunities.”

Investing in quality education

With the country having ushered in a GNU in May, the minister emphasised that education was an important issue that everyone can agree on, regardless of their political inclinations.

She said every single South African has a vested interest in the quality of the nation’s education sector, while adding that since the dawn of democracy, much has been done to provide access to basic education.

However, 30 years later, she said the nation now needed to shift its focus to quality education.

The minister referred to an international study that revealed that about 80% of learners who were tested (as a sample) could not read for meaning in any language.

While this was a small sample, she said that this was gravely concerning.

“If we do not fix literacy — which is reading, writing, and counting — the DBE has failed on its core function. This is why every single priority in the seventh administration speaks to this goal,” she said.

“We must make sure through early child learning we can achieve the goal of reading for meaning by grade 4.

“The government has a tendency to focus only on the quality of outcomes, like the matric pass rate, but not on the foundations of learning.

“I endeavour to reorientate this planning and thinking. Let us get the basics right, and we will achieve a great deal in the education sector.”

Key priorities

Gwarube emphasised that quality education is the foundation upon which the country can build a prosperous future.

“It is the tool that will empower our young people to innovate, to lead, and to contribute meaningfully to their communities and economies.

“However, to achieve this, our education systems must be strong, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of a modern workforce.”

She further emphasised the need to provide not only foundational literacy and numeracy but also the skills necessary for the jobs and challenges of the 21st century, which are digital literacy, critical thinking, adaptability, and creativity.

Touching on the priorities, she said the 7th administration has identified several key priorities, which include improved access to and strengthening the quality of early childhood development (ECD).

She said: “A strong foundation is important for literacy and numeracy. Early childhood development sets the stage for lifelong learning and personal development.

“We want every child in South Africa to leave our ECDs with a solid foundation in reading and counting.”

Other priorities are improving literacy and numeracy across all phases of schooling, special education, accelerated teacher development, and safety in schools. – SAnews.gov.za

