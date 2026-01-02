Hailstorm, heavy rain leave parts of Mpumalanga without power, roads closed

Mpumalanga authorities have urged residents and motorists to remain on high alert as severe weather continues to batter parts of the province, with a powerful hailstorm causing damage and electricity outages in several towns on Thursday night.

Officials have placed emergency services on full standby, stating that assessments will determine the full extent of the damage.

Cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs provincial spokesperson Freddy Ngobe said disaster teams from provincial, district and local municipalities have been activated to respond swiftly where assistance is needed.

“We have activated all our emergency and disaster teams and are on full alert,” Ngobe stated.

“A comprehensive report on the hailstorm will only be released in about two weeks, once damage assessments are concluded.

“In the meantime, we are urging community members to remain cautious, especially as these hailstorms pose serious risks.”

Ngobe also cautioned fishing enthusiasts to avoid dams and water bodies for now, noting that adverse weather conditions have persisted across Mpumalanga for nearly two months, increasing the risk of sudden flooding and dangerous water currents.

Call for extra vigilance

Public works, roads and transport MEC Thulasizwe Thomo echoed the call for vigilance, particularly for motorists travelling during periods of heavy rainfall.

He said continuous downpours have worsened road conditions, leading to slippery surfaces, damaged sections of road, flooding in low-lying areas, and the collapse of some culvert bridges.

“The persistent rainfall we are experiencing requires all road users to be extra vigilant,” Thomo said.

“We are appealing to motorists to reduce speed, maintain safe following distances, and obey the rules of the road. Reckless driving under these conditions puts lives at risk.”

Thomo added that road users should be patient in areas where roadworks are underway, as some construction projects have slowed due to contractors being on festive season recess.

Temporary traffic controls and warning signs, he said, must be respected to prevent accidents.

Several roads remain closed due to weather-related damage, including the R533 between Graskop and Bushbuckridge, the D481 between Ekulindeni and Mooiplaas, and the D1604 in Mbombela.

Military vehicle swept away

Thursday’s hailstorm comes against the backdrop of a tragic festive season marked by extreme weather.

On Christmas Day, two members of the South African National Defence Force were swept away when a military vehicle they were travelling in attempted to cross the flooded Komati River in Komatipoort.

Recovery teams later retrieved one body and the vehicle, while the search for the second soldier was called off on Thursday after the discovery of remains believed to be those of the missing soldier.

Authorities continue to urge residents to stay informed through official channels and to prioritise safety as unpredictable weather patterns persist across the province.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content