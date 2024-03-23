Haitu decries bad state of healthcare services in Sedibeng

The Health and Allied Workers Indaba Trade Union (Haitu) has voiced its concerns surrounding its members who are in the Sedibeng district.

The union secretary, Lerato Mthunzi, claimed that the provincial and district health departments in Gauteng are not acting decisively to improve healthcare services in the area.

Unpaid service provider ‘cuts’ phone lines

This comes after an incident where a service provider refused to supply healthcare institutions with landline services. This was due to dispute over non-payment.

According to Mthunzi, workers are expected to use just a few cellphones, which makes their jobs practically impossible.

She said landline phones have not functioned since the beginning of March.

“The service provider has not been paid for the service. Therefore all the phones are not working. Workers rely on a limited number of cell phones in order to keep the facilities running.

“This is the latest shocking example of poor service delivery in our hospitals,” Mthunzi added.

Workers underpaid, have no resources

She said Haitu is fighting a war on two fronts. “We fight for workers and improved benefits and wages. But we must also fight on behalf of the community for increased resources and funding,” she said.

“Nurses are sick and tired of the verbal and sometimes physical abuse from members of the community because of poor service delivery.

“Healthcare services are deteriorating on a daily basis. And the condition of hospitals and clinics is worsening every day.”

She further highlighted the increase in negligence cases against the department due to the lack of resources.

“Healthcare workers in the public sector are unwillingly violating the rights of patients because we are unable to guarantee that those who are sick, will be treated in a clean, dignified environment.

Poor service delivery

“There is a demand that healthcare workers perform at their best. This even though there are massive staff shortages, which contributes to poor service delivery.

“Our facilities are always running out of essential items like medication and tools of the trade. These include drips, syringes and blood pressure machines, to name a few,” she lamented.

Midweek, Haitu handed over a memorandum of demands to the acting chief director of the district. The union gave them seven days to respond in writing, or they would intensify a protest action.

The provincial health department acknowledged a list of questions from Sunday World. However, it had not responded at the time of publishing.

The story will be updated once the department’s comment has been received.

