Hamas delegation holds talks in Cairo over Israel’s compliance with roadmap

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) says its delegation is holding meetings in the Egyptian capital Cairo to ensure Israel’s compliance with a roadmap agreed upon with the US-led “Board of Peace”.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said in a media statement on Sunday that that the meetings were part of the movement’s “contacts and diplomatic efforts with mediators to inform them of Israeli violations”.

Qassem provided no further details about the visit.

A source in Hamas said a delegation headed by Khalil al-Hayya arrived in Cairo late on Saturday, marking his first visit since assuming the post of head of Hamas’s political bureau in July.

The source said the delegation was expected to meet Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad to discuss developments concerning the Palestinian issue and efforts to consolidate the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

The visit comes as mediators from Egypt, Türkiye and Qatar continue efforts to consolidate the ceasefire agreement amid disagreements over the implementation of its next phases.

Earlier this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a US-backed 15-point plan for ending the Gaza conflict, insisting that Israel will not withdraw its forces from the enclave until Hamas is fully disarmed.

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