‘Hamba kahle Pravin Jamnadas Gordhan’

The final send-off of former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, whose political life divided South Africans, was preceded by heavy downpours in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

Not far from the International Convention Centre (ICC), the iconic venue for his funeral service, is Albert Street. This is where he carved his political activism.

He stayed in the city centre with his family and had the desire to challenge the injustices of apartheid suffered by black people.

Gordhan went on to be among the prominent voices in the National Indian Congress (NIC). This was before taking a lead role in the United Democratic Front (UDF). The latter was a multiracial civic movement at the forefront of putting a spirited fight against apartheid.

Comrade PG hailed as a struggle hero, corruption buster

Family, comrades, friends, and foes alike had arrived at ICC as early as 7am to bid farewell to the man who was affectionately called comrade PG within the ANC circles.

At about 9am, Gordhan’s coffin arrived at the ICC drabbed in the ANC colours. The party he had been a member of for many years.

Gordhan’s long-time comrade, ANC veteran and former cabinet spokesperson Mac Maharaj, paid tribute. He said Gordhan waged a lonely fight against corruption and the hallowing of the state entities.

“Without Comrade PG, our beloved country would have been a banana republic governed by an autocratic regime. He found himself in a lonely place within the ANC and the alliance.

“A few stood up with him. Some comrades who shared his disconcert stood silent,” Maharaj said.

Fearless fighter

Maharaj also shared a story about an incident during the height of the struggle. He said Gordhan had been summoned by members of the fear-wielding apartheid security branch.

Gordhan sought counsel from Maharaj and other comrades whether to attend or not. They told him to honour the meeting.

“He requested a pistol, but we declined. This we knew, although comrade PG feared the SB (security branch), he would die fighting. That was his character,” said Maharaj.

The ANC alliance partners in the SACP and Cosatu also gave glowing tributes to Gordhan. They said he was the champion of the less fortunate and the working class.

“He was a struggle stalwart and a true son of the nation. And he did not seek popularity. When workers feared for their jobs in the SOEs, comrade PG was leading from the front to find solutions,” said Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi.

The same sentiments were shared by Dr Blade Nzimande in his capacity as SACP chairperson. He called upon the ANC and patriotic South Africans to defend Gordhan. Nzimande urged them to defend the struggle stalwart against those who wanted to vilify his good name. Those who labelled him public enemy number one and a sell-out.

Hailed as a strategic thinker

“Comrade Pravin was a good communist. He was a strategic thinker and an astute tactician. And he never sold out. He stood with the people,” said Nzimande.

Outgoing Chief Justice Raymond Zondo also hailed Gordhan as a hero of the people who broke the heart of state capture.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, giving the eulogy, described Gordhan as a unique breed. As someone who stood on the side of the less fortunate.

“You stood up for the [impoverished] and never watched by when an injustice was being committed,” he said.

Ramaphosa also explained that Gordhan, while confined to his deathbed in the last days, had requested to see him.

“He allowed me to see him before he departed,” he said.

International dignitaries, leaders of opposition parties, civil society, and former cabinet ministers were among the mourners who swelled the ICC. Among the notable absentees were former President Jacob Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema.

Tribute from Jacob Zuma, EFF absent

The red berets, upon hearing of his passing, labelled his departure as good riddance. However, Zuma said Gordhan was loyal to the struggle. He said at some stage, Gordhan provided funds for him to seek refuge in eSwatini, fleeing the wrath of apartheid.

Gordhan is often credited with steering South African Revenue Services (Sars) into a world-class institution. He bowed out of government after the 6th administration, having held various ministerial positions. And he served as the first Sars commissioner under a democratic South Africa.

Gordhan was later cremated in a private ceremony attended by family and close relatives.

