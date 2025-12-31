Hammanskraal residents told to use water sparingly as demand outstrips supply

Hammanskraal has seen some measure of relief after authorities reported progress on the problematic infrastructure linked to the long-delayed Hammanskraal Water Intervention Project.

The Department of Water and Sanitation, City of Tshwane, and Magalies Water released a joint statement announcing that the project has reached several milestones, including the completion of a 50-megaliter-per-day package plant and the refurbishment of the Babelegi Pump Station.

The upgrades are expected to allow water to be pumped to the Temba reservoir and distributed to outstanding areas of Hammanskraal.

“Construction of key outstanding project components such as the Klipdrift pump station and energising of the Babelegi pump station will continue during this festive season. Key lead parts such as pumps and the motor control centre have already been delivered and are under installation,” reads the statement.

Water challenges persist

Despite the reported progress, water challenges in Hammanskraal persist. The area has endured years of unreliable supply, project setbacks, and water quality complaints, leaving many residents dependent on alternative sources.

According to the statement, water is currently being supplied from the Klipdrift Water Treatment Works to Mandela Village, Marokolong, Ramotse and Kekana Gardens, also known as Steve Bikoville.

Other areas receiving water include Babelegi Industrial, Kudube Units 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and Unit D, as well as Majaneng Moshate, east of Makapanstad Road.

They confirmed that the water supplied from the facility has been deemed fit for human consumption.

Officials, however, cautioned that water supply remains constrained, despite access in both Phase 1 and Phase 2 areas.

Residents have been advised to use water sparingly as demand continues to exceed supply during certain periods, driven by population growth and seasonal conditions.

Several interventions introduced

Measures have been introduced to manage water distribution, including system optimisation.

“An array of interventions has been implemented to ensure an equitable water supply is made available to the area, such as system optimisations.

“While there is a deficit in water supply during the day, there is equitable supply during peak demand, which is between 5am and 10am,” reads the statement.

The City of Tshwane continues to provide additional water through tankering during off-peak times to supplement the system.

Water quality from the newly commissioned system is being monitored regularly, the statement said.

They also indicated that testing is conducted to identify any non-compliance that could pose health risks and that communities would be formally notified should such issues arise.

