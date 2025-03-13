Hand, foot, mouth disease hits Eastern Cape primary schools

The rising number of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) cases recorded in the Eastern Cape is becoming a cause for concern.

This comes as 78 cases were reported, with the Buffalo City Metro area leading with 48 cases.

On Wednesday, the department of health in the province stated that the outbreak is rampant in Buffalo City Metro and the Sarah Baartman district.

The department said the disease is more prevalent in primary school children, aged between one and 14.

“The cases are prevalent among pupils in grades 4-5, pre-grade R, and grade R. Nevertheless, the educational level of five children remained undetermined,” said Siyanda Manana, the department’s director.

The symptoms of HFMD include fever, sore throat, fatigue, loss of appetite, and small blisters on the inside of the mouth, sides of the tongue, palms of the hands, and soles of the feet.

Small outbreaks at daycare centres

Manana said there was still an underreporting of these cases as the disease is not a notifiable medical condition.

“The department is continuously investigating and monitoring the disease. It is not uncommon for small outbreaks to occur at daycare centres or crèches during the summer and autumn seasons.

“The condition is contagious, but it is generally mild and self-limiting, meaning those affected typically recover within seven to 10 days,” Manana added.

The public is advised to take precautions to help stop the spread, particularly in settings like daycare centres.

These precautions include washing hands frequently and avoiding close contact with affected people.

“While the condition is typically mild, in rare cases, severe complications can occur, and parents need to stay alert for signs of dehydration or high fever among children.”

Appeal for calm

In February, the disease was spreading like wildfire in KwaZulu-Natal; however, the national Department of Health has called for calm.

“The department, working with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, is closely monitoring the situation while providing necessary support to the province to contain the spread of this fairly common viral infection, which mainly affects infants and children under the age of five,” the department said at the time.

“There is no need for the public to panic because the outbreak remains under control and at the current moment there is no serious public health threat detected.”

