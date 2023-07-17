Harrowing discovery of mutilated, burnt bodies of missing women

Three men are due in court on Monday following their arrest in connection with the vicious murder of an Eastern Cape businesswoman and her assistant.

Zoleka Gantana and her assistant Kholosa Mpunga went missing on July 9 at Ncera village in Kidds Beach, Eastern Cape.

On Sunday, the police discovered that the women were shot dead before their bodies were mutilated, burnt and thrown into a dam near a farm at Gcinisa village.

The trio will appear before the East London magistrate’s court on charges of murder, kidnapping, possession of a stolen property, and business robbery.

According to Eastern Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene, the suspects, aged between 44 and 50, were arrested in Peddie after an intensive search of the missing women.

“Their arrests were preceded by the recovery of a stolen vehicle belonging to Gantana, which was found stuck in the mud without any person inside or nearby. Groceries were later found in one of the suspect’s home in the farm,” said Mene.

“Investigators received information which led them to a farm where the suspects were subsequently arrested. It is alleged that their bodies were chopped, burnt and subsequently dumped into a dam nearby.”

The human remains have since been taken to a mortuary and will be sent to the forensic laboratory for a further investigation.

Methodist church district Bishop Nompithizelo Sibidla said the church is gutted by the death of the women.

“This is yet another tragic moment in our district, we pray for justice. After a long search, their helpless bodies were found,” said Sibidla.

“May we continue to uphold both families and the circuit in prayer as we give them space and time to grieve.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.