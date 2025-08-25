Harvesting underutilised urban spaces for sustenance

Commercial female farmer Zandile Kumalo has won the prestigious Agrivuno Award 2025 for her role in running hydroponic farms.

The visionary Kumalo owns two impactful agribusinesses: HyHarvest and Neighbour Roots. Through her innovative farms, she transforms underutilised urban spaces into productive green hubs supplying fresh, local produce.

Starting with a 2 000m2² backyard, Zandile now leads in climate-smart, circular farming, and her work has been recognised nationally.

“We grow, harvest and distribute premium-quality vegetables to restaurants and retail markets across urban centres. We operate two innovative climate-smart hydroponic farms, one strategically located on the rooftop of Morningside Shopping Centre and the other at Riversquare Shopping Centre.

“These farms not only showcase our ability to transform underutilised urban spaces into productive agricultural hubs, but also serve as hands-on training grounds. Through our skills development initiative, we empower young people aged 18 to 30 by equipping them with practical experience and cutting-edge technologies in the agriculture sector,” said Kumalo.

Her academic background in analytical chemistry and carbon footprint analysis laid a foundation for her sustainability-focused journey. Her technical expertise was further strengthened by specialised hydroponic training through the Agricultural Research Council, TUT, and African Greenuers.

She also sharpened her business strategy through executive education from GIBS, NWU, Grindstone, and 54 Collectives.

“My goal is to rethink how cities access fresh produce and how young people see farming,” said Kumalo.

She said she was driven by a few things. “First, I’ve seen how disconnected urban communities are from food production. It shouldn’t be that way. We should be growing fresh, healthy food closer to where people live.

“Second, I’m deeply committed to youth development. I’ve had the privilege of training and mentoring young people through our farms, showing them that agriculture isn’t just dirt and tractors – it’s innovation, business and impact.

“And lastly, I love that we’re doing something that’s both sustainable and empowering. We use 80% less water than traditional farming, grow year-round, and create real opportunities in places where they’re needed most. That’s what keeps me going,” she said.

Kumalo’s accolades include the 2022 Excellence in Agriculture Award, the Presidential SMME Award for Innovation, and, most recently, the 2024 Y.E.A. Best Smallholder Producer Award. She is a passionate advocate for innovation, youth employment and green economies in agriculture.

Kumalo’ believes that technology and community engagement can shift the future of food in Africa, starting from the grassroots.

AgriVuno is a private company that carries out agriculture-related services like crop farming, trading of agricultural products and other agriculture-related services for smallholder farmers. The company was founded by Masabata Sebusi in a bid to use her knowledge, experience and network in the space to address challenges that farmers face and make trading easier for them.

The first prize winner, Kumalo, won R40 000 and a three-month mentorship.

Buyiswa Twala took home R30 000, and third-prize winner Hlobisile Yende walked away with R25 000.

Both also got three months of mentorship.

Keneilwe Raphesu and Lindiwe Moroka were rewarded with R15 000 and R10 000, respectively.

