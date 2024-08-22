Hawkers barred as ZCC hosts Moria City pilgrimage

The Zion Cristian Church (ZCC) headquarters at Zion City in Moria, which has not had its annual pilgrimages since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic four years ago, is set to welcome scores of its members next week.

The mass church, which is identified by the star insignia, had suspended the annual Easter pilgrimage at Moria, east of Polokwane in Limpopo due to strict Covid-19 protocols.

After a four-year hiatus, Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane is expected to address congregants during the consecration of the new year gathering.

Statement confirms event

In a media statement, the church confirmed that it will gradually resume its regular conferences. This after the naval pandemic that almost brought the entire world to a standstill.

The announcement was also communicated across church branches all over southern Africa. And congregants are expected to trickle en masse to Moria next weekend.

ZCC global spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe confirmed the upcoming event. He said internal communications within the church community on the protocols and processes have been made. This will continue during the upcoming pilgrimage.

“While we are expecting dozens of congregants, vendors will not be allowed to operate. [This is] along the R71 main road between Polokwane and Tzaneen in front of the ZCC headquarters in Moria. Starting from Matshelapata in Mentz to Mphogadiba.

“The church is a law-abiding entity that works closely with law enforcement agencies to deal with all safety-related matters.

Safety measures

“This is done for safety reasons, including the safety of pedestrians. The church is not in any way against small, medium and micro enterprises. But this is mainly for safety measures.

“The church humbly requests full cooperation from every member of the community during the duration of this conference,” Ngoepe said.

This annual event attracts millions of church members from across the Southern African Development Community. It usually presents lucrative business opportunities for small business operators.

Even those who are not ZCC members usually come in droves to line up next to the headquarters. They sell anything from food, soft beverages and church paraphernalia.

One of the small business operators, Merriam Matloga from Mankweng township, expressed disappointment. She said the restriction of vendors has dealt them a huge economic blow.

Vendors disappointed

“It is during these types of events when our small businesses thrive. When I heard of the reopening of the headquarters, I was elated. But soon after hearing that we cannot trade outside the church city, I was dejected.

“I have been selling food there for many years. And I have managed to rake in cash during the Easter and September pilgrimages. While I am forced to abide by these guidelines, I don’t see any reason why we can’t trade. Because the pandemic has lessened, and the regulations have eased by health authorities,” she said.

The eagerly awaited great trek to Moria will see thousands of vehicles, taxis and buses peaking up traffic volumes. This will affect various roads in the province.

