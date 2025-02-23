Hawks arrest fourth man in relation to EC kidnapping last year

Umthatha Hawks together with Durban and Umlazi police have arrested a fourth man in relation to the kidnapping in June last year.

Spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said police believe that on June 6, 2024 a group of armed men barged into a home at Engcobo. They reportedly pointed firearms at their victims then forced them into a nearby vehicle

The victims were taken to an unknown location

They took them to an unknown location and later demanded a ransom for their release, he said.

He said the kidnappers took their victims’ bank cards and PIN and withdrew cash from their bank accounts in tranches.

They used the cash to purchase expensive clothing from various retail shops causing their victims a financial loss of more than R1.5 million.

Days later, the victims were released but police didn’t let up

A few days later, the kidnappers released their victims.

He said the Hawks investigation revealed that the accused divided the cash among themselves.

Mhkakuvana said between July last year and February the joint team arrested Ntsika Tyali (38), Mpumelelo Nyosi (41) as well as Akhona Unathi Deyi (51) in various locations in Umlazi, Durban.

The trio remains in custody.

The investigation linked the latest suspect to the kidnapping

He said the investigation has positively linked the latest suspects to the kidnapping.

The 38-year-old was transported to the Eastern Cape where is expected to appear in the Engcobo Magistrate’s Court on February 24.

On February 21, the Umthatha Hawks, working together with SA Reserve Service as well as the National Prosecuting Authority nabbed a 55-year-old and 60-year-old businesspeople for suspected tax evasion.

Mhlakuvana said SARS had detected that suspects’ company had failed to submit their tax returns for a period of seven years from 2016 to 2023.

The two were summoned to appear in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on March 13.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content