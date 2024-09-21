Hawks’ arrests spark panic among Mpumalanga driving schools

Panic has gripped Mpumalanga’s driving schools following the Hawks’ anti-corruption operation earlier this week. After 27 individuals, including traffic officials and driving school owners, were arrested on Monday and Tuesday, the industry has been thrown into turmoil.

The suspects were charged with fraud, corruption, and violations of the National Road Traffic Act. This sent shockwaves through the community of driving school operators.

By Wednesday, fear and uncertainty had spread throughout the industry, with some owners voicing their concerns about the future.

Climate of anxiety

Speaking to Sunday World, several driving school owners described a climate of anxiety. This as they worried about who might be next.

“We’re not criminals. But we go to work every day now wondering if we’ll be the next ones in handcuffs,” one driving school owner told Sunday World.

“Every day, we live in fear of being arrested. But what the Hawks don’t see is that we are trapped. Traffic officials demand bribes, and if we don’t pay, our students fail. This isn’t about us wanting to break the law — it’s about survival.”

The suspects who were arrested during the week have since appeared in different magistrates’ courts. They were released on bail amounts ranging from R1,000 to R10,000.

Step toward eradicating corruption

Authorities hailed the operation as a significant step toward eradicating corruption in the licensing system. However, driving school owners are voicing their concerns, claiming they are victims of a corrupt system.

Another driving school owner in Mbombela explained that bribery demands are an unavoidable part of doing business.

“We have too many problems. One of the problems is having to deal with employees who often steal a client or two from your business. Which is common practice. Then you have bribery demands from traffic officials. How are we supposed to make it?”

The driving school owners said the arrests had brought to the surface long-standing issues within Mpumalanga’s licensing system. Many claimed that bribery is an open secret, with officials routinely demanding payments ranging from R1,700 to R2,000. This to ensure that students pass their tests.

Owners decry loss of business

The third owner, operating in the Sabie area, expressed frustration over the crackdown.

“I own two trucks, and they’re on the road every day. And I have to maintain my vehicles from wear and tear and pay my staff. I still have to deal with corrupt officials who want money just to pass my students. My business is barely holding on,” he said.

The arrests this week were hailed by authorities as a necessary step. A step towards cleaning up corruption within the Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs).

Mpumalanga Hawks head Major General Nicholas Gerber praised the operation.

“We will investigate and arrest all corrupt law enforcement officials within the system, without fear or favour.”

However, the driving school owners argue that the real issue lies deeper. One owner described the situation as “kgomo ya mošate,”. It’s a Sepedi phrase meaning being caught between a rock and a hard place.

Bribery demands a common practice

“We just need to breathe, please. We can’t be dealing with bribery demands and threats of arrest. All from law enforcement officers,” said an owner.

For others in the industry, this week’s events have only deepened their frustration. The corruption is not new, they say. And even when officials are arrested, they often return to work within months.

“We’ve seen this before,” one owner said. “An official in Mbombela was suspended in 2022 after a protest against a bribery hike. But he was back at work after a few months.”

Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security, and Liaison MEC Jackie Macie acknowledged the challenges faced by driving schools. But he urged them to continue reporting corrupt officials.

“We view these allegations in a serious light. And we will cooperate with law enforcement to ensure corruption is rooted out in the licensing environment,” Macie said. He added that the department is instituting internal disciplinary processes against the recently arrested officials.

However, he also acknowledged the difficulty in acting without public support.

Public urged to come forward with statements

“The law does not allow us to keep officials on indefinite suspension without evidence. We need members of the public to come forward with statements.”

Despite these assurances, the mood among driving school owners remains grim. “It’s easy to say we should report corruption But what happens when the people we report are protected?” one owner asked. “We’ve seen officials get arrested and come back to work like nothing happened. How are we supposed to trust the system?”

The owners also pointed to the rise of fly-by-night driving schools. These are often run by corrupt traffic officials themselves, as part of the problem. The rogue operators are able to bypass the bribery demands. They fast-track their students at the expense of legitimate driving schools.

Uncertainty

As the driving schools try to navigate this uncertain landscape, many are pinning their hopes on upcoming reforms. The national government is expected to pass a Bill regulating driving schools. It aims to clamp down on fly-by-night operations. To also reduce the systematic corruption that has plagued the industry for years.

But some feel like the department is dragging its feet.

“It is not true that the department is dragging its feet. The department has for a long time identified this need of regulating driving schools,” Macie said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content